Iran calls on regional countries to prevent U.S. arms transfer to Israel

A top Iranian military official has urged regional countries to stop the United States from transferring arms and equipment to Israel from its bases in the Middle East, the official news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks in a phone call with Qatar’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, the IRNA reported, without disclosing the exact date of the phone call.

Baqeri warned if the Israeli side continues its “brutalities,” any reaction will be possible from “resistance groups.”

In another phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Baqeri expressed grave concern over the continuation of the widespread violations against civilians in Gaza, the IRNA reported.

Shoigu said Russia’s position on the need for a cease-fire and preventing harm to civilians was clear and regretted that some Western countries blocked Russia’s initiative to end the crisis in the UN Security Council.

The latest round of violence between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza, began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a rare surprise attack on southern Israel close to the border with Gaza. Israel retaliated with airstrikes and a blockade that cut off water, electricity, fuel and other supplies to Gaza.

The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people on both sides