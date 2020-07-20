Iran coach Dragan Skocic said that he will help the team improve its position in the group standing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, Tehran Times daily reported on Sunday.

Skocic, who was named as Iran coach in February, has a difficult task since the team need four wins to book a place in the next round of world cup qualification.

“Since I’ve returned to Iran, I am attending the league competition to monitor the players. I will continue to watch the matches to see more players,” Skocic said.

Iran sit third in Group C and need to beat Cambodia, China’s Hong Kong, Bahrain and Iraq to qualify for the next stage. Enditem

