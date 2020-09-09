Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a series of attacks in the district of Sayyidah Zaynab, south of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 21, 2016. The death toll in the triple bombings that rocked a Shiite district in Damascus on Sunday has risen to 83, state news agency SANA said. As many as 178 others were injured in these serial attacks. [Xinhua/Yang Zhen]
Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a series of attacks in the district of Sayyidah Zaynab, south of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 21, 2016. The death toll in the triple bombings that rocked a Shiite district in Damascus on Sunday has risen to 83, state news agency SANA said. As many as 178 others were injured in these serial attacks. [Xinhua/Yang Zhen]

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a bomb attack in Kabul targeting Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

The attempt was a move by the “enemies” of Afghanistan’s peace and stability, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Saleh escaped the attack which claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 15 others.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.