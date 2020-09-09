Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a bomb attack in Kabul targeting Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
The attempt was a move by the “enemies” of Afghanistan’s peace and stability, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.
Saleh escaped the attack which claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 15 others.
