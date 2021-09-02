Iran confirms more than 5 million Covid-19 cases since outbreak began

Iran has recorded more than 5 million cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With more than 30,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases has reached 5,055,512, the ministry said.

Deaths due to the virus have reached nearly 109,000.

The figures have risen dramatically in recent weeks due to the more contagious Delta strain of the virus.

Furthermore, Iran says it is unable to import sufficient vaccines against Covid-19 due to US sanctions and an economic crisis.

The country’s vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly, with 11 per cent of the country of 83 million fully vaccinated.