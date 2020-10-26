Iran’s Guardian Council of Constitution on Sunday dismissed the allegations regarding his country’s “interference” in the U.S. upcoming presidential elections.

“Iran has announced repeatedly that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, it sees no need for such interference,” Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for Iran’s highest legislative body was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Likewise, the U.S. presidential election is a domestic issue of the Americans, in which Iran does not intend or need to interfere, Kadkhodaei said.

The remarks by the Iranian official was a reaction to the recent comments by Director of U.S. National Intelligence John Ratcliffe who alleged that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration information in an attempt to undermine confidence in the U.S. presidential elections. On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Switzerland’s ambassador to Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in Iran, in protest to the claims of Iran’s meddling in the U.S. election.