Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday denied that the Islamic republic is meddling in the U.S. upcoming presidential election.

“The United States is leading active misinformation campaigns against other countries,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“The U.S. has interfered for decades in the elections of other countries including Iran,” Khatibzadeh added.

Earlier, the U.S. company Microsoft claimed that it had detected some countries including Iran, attempting to target “people and organizations involved in the upcoming (U.S.) presidential election.”

Khatibzadeh said that Tehran has no interest in the outcome of U.S. elections. “As we have reiterated over and over, it does not matter who is the president in the White House for Tehran.”

What matters is that “Washington should abide by international law, regulations and norms and stop interfering in other countries and honors its commitments,” he said.