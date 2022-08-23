Iran Drops Some Demands to Revive JCPOA

Iran has dropped some demands to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
A US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on Tehran’s atomic program. The official added that Iran ” moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that [US] President [Joe] Biden can accept.”
