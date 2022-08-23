Iran Drops Some Demands to Revive JCPOA

SPUTNIK
FILED - Satellite image from July 21, 2004 of the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran. Iran's nuclear authorities have reported an overnight "incident" at the country's Natanz nuclear site. Photo: DigitalGlobe/dpa
Iran has dropped some demands to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

A US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on Tehran’s atomic program. The official added that Iran ” moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that [US] President [Joe] Biden can accept.”

