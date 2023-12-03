Iran establishes groups aimed at ending fuel supple to Israel

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has set up a special working group to explore ways to stop fuel supply to Israel, the official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

At a meeting held in the Iranian capital Tehran to show support to Palestine, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said the ministry formed the group to engage with Israel’s fuel suppliers in order to stop Israel from bolstering its fuel reserves, according to the report.

The move followed remarks made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last month, in which he urged Muslim states to cease oil export to Israel, according to Bagheri.

Iran has been a vocal opponent to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have killed 15,200 people in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli attacks were triggered by Hamas’s surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 people were held hostage.