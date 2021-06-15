Iran does not expect any political changes in its relationship with Israel, after the inauguration of a new government in the Jewish state.

“The policies of the Zionist regime will not change – no matter who comes,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, on Monday.

Tehran initially did not comment on Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new premier.

Bennett on Sunday said he was opposed to a return to the nuclear deal with Iran – a deal repeatedly criticized by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu – adding that under his regime Iran would also not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

At the beginning of June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Netanyahu’s departure would be a “journey to the trash.”

Iran and Israel have been enemies for more than 40 years.