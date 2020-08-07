Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has reacted with amusement to the announcement that the United States’ top Iran envoy, Brian Hook, has resigned.

“Brian left the White House just as John [Bolton] before him and maybe also Mike [Pompeo] will pack his bags before Donald [Trump] leaves,” SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He viewed Hook’s resignation as an indication that President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure strategy on Tehran was not working.

The special envoy’s resignation was also widely discussed in the Iranian press and social media, with some commenting that while Trump’s anti-Iran team was dwindling, everyone in Iran had stayed put. Hook resigned on Thursday after two years in his position.

Due to his frequent threats he was one of the most unpopular US officials in Iran. Secretary of State Pompeo said Hook had “achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime.”

Hook will be replaced by Elliot Abrams, the State Department’s current representative for Venezuela, who is also considered a foreign policy hawk.