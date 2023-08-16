Iran Finance Minister Receives Message from UN Envoy on Afghanistan

His Excellency Mr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received in his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs and the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Afghanistan.

The Special Envoy delivered a written letter from the Secretary-General to His Excellency the Foreign Minister of Iran.

In his message, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the active participation of Iran in the activities and meetings of the Organisation, especially after reopening of the Iranian Permanent Mission to the OIC.

The Secretary-General highlighted the OIC’s efforts to support Afghanistan in line with the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the need to continue the dialogue and the engagement to address the multifaceted challenges in Afghanistan

For his part, His Excellency the Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the OIC regarding Afghanistan in the humanitarian and the political framework.