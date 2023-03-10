Iran opens a front in a distance

The Revolutionary Guards are not stopping and now busy igniting a dangerous flare-up of fighting against Morocco, an old friend of Israel, which is the last to join, for now, the “Abraham Accords”.

Supplying attack drones to the “polisario front” could eliminate the ceasefire around the “Western Sahara” and even lead to a military conflict between Morocco and Algeria.

In discreet conversations, the advisers of King Mohammed VI are already signaling that they will ask for help from us again.

According to reports from a variety of sources in the United States, France and Spain, the Iranians intend – and may have already begun – to transfer to Algeria a large quantity of attack drones from the latest models of the Shaheed, which are already being operated by the Russians in Ukraine.

At least some of them are supposed to be delivered to the fighters of the “Polisario” in the Tindouf region of southwestern Algeria. They are located in the refugee camps of the Saharan tribes, who fled with Morocco’s takeover of the Western Sahara when the Spaniards evacuated it in 1975.

The rebels have been dreaming of conquering the land but Morocco has so far managed to properly stop the raids into the desert, among other things by means of hundreds of kilometers of earth walls that Israel helped design.

In recent years, the fighting has calmed down and Morocco has gradually gained more and more international support for its proposal to grant autonomy to the largely uninhabited land.

The “Polisario” gnashed their teeth, but it did not have the strength to renew the campaign. Its Algerian patrons were afraid of getting into trouble and preferred, for example, to ask the United States to try for them to get a road from the Moroccans to transfer goods through the Atlantic coast of Mauritania.

Now Iran enters the picture, hoping to create a new kind of threat to Morocco: to turn the “polisario” into a military force like the militias it diligently established in Syria, Iraq and Yemen – as in Gaza – and those it is trying to establish in Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and other corners of the world.

The Iranians, apparently, are not alone: Russia is trying to get a naval base from Algeria, supplies it with weapons and has already transferred through it to Mali and Burkina Faso (after the military coups there) the mercenaries from the “Wagner Group”.

The French army got tired and retreated, and Putin aims to penetrate further into the desert strip of the “Sahel”. Let’s recall that Israel hopes to establish relations with the “Sahel” countries, such as Niger and Mauritania, in order to open an air route for flights directly over them – through the skies of Sudan and Chad, straight to Brazil and Argentina.

If we do foresee suicide drone attacks against Morocco, the picture in North Africa will change. It will take a great American effort to prevent an open confrontation between Morocco and Algeria, who have already fought each other in the Tindouf area in the past.

The Iranians may acquire new outposts that will increase their ability to blackmail and threaten, and of course allow new jumping off points for sowing terrorism.

All this is happening in a distance, but it is still too close to us.