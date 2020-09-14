Ali Bagheri, international affairs assistant of Iran’s Judiciary, strongly protested on Monday against “interferences of some European embassies in internal affairs of Iran,” official news agency Mizan reported.

“If you are clueless about what justice and fairness mean, at least observe diplomatic etiquette and do not spread lies like an opposition group,” Bagheri said at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

On Monday, the embassies of Germany and France in Tehran issued separate statements to condemn the execution on Sunday of a “Qisas” death penalty sentence against a wrestler for the murder of a security agent, on request of the victim’s family.

Foreign pressure, the Iranian official said, “will neither blunt the sharp razor of justice by the Judiciary, nor diminish the broad umbrella of Islamic mercy.”

Bagheri said that European states have “a long history of supporting dictators, selling weapons of mass destruction to dictator Saddam (Hussein), and boycotting food and medicine needed by ordinary people,” and cannot “even take the gesture of defending human rights.”