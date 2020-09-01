Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2020 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense announced Sunday the death of one of its contractors caused by the coronavirus, the first such fatality related to the U.S. military. The Crystal City, Virginia-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) died on Saturday, according to a release by the Pentagon. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Some friendly countries have requested purchase of Iran-made air defense equipment, a senior Iranian air defense commander said here on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Sepehri Rad, the lieutenant commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said that “Iran’s air defense has not only gained self-sufficiency in areas of drones, command-and-control and simulators production, but also has received demands (for their purchase) from friendly states,” semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on the efficiency of Iran-made military equipment, Sepehri Rad said that the Iranian air defense system is able to track any kind of flying objects and “our range of tracking has increased to over 3,000 km.”

Iran’s air defense owns one of the safest communication and IT networks in the region and is among advanced countries in electronic warfare and aerospace fields, he said.

Iran’s sky is well-protected against foreign threats by domestically grown defense systems, he stressed.
The U.S. sanctions on Iran have made the country’s domestic capabilities flourish, he pointed out.

