Some friendly countries have requested purchase of Iran-made air defense equipment, a senior Iranian air defense commander said here on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Sepehri Rad, the lieutenant commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said that “Iran’s air defense has not only gained self-sufficiency in areas of drones, command-and-control and simulators production, but also has received demands (for their purchase) from friendly states,” semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on the efficiency of Iran-made military equipment, Sepehri Rad said that the Iranian air defense system is able to track any kind of flying objects and “our range of tracking has increased to over 3,000 km.”

Iran’s air defense owns one of the safest communication and IT networks in the region and is among advanced countries in electronic warfare and aerospace fields, he said.

Iran’s sky is well-protected against foreign threats by domestically grown defense systems, he stressed.

The U.S. sanctions on Iran have made the country’s domestic capabilities flourish, he pointed out.