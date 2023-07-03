Iran Says Nuclear Talks is Yielding Traces of Realism

Iran said on Monday that other parties participating in the recent talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal had shown “traces of realism” and “distanced (themselves) from an unconstructive atmosphere and destructive policies.”

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital of Tehran when commenting on the most recent developments in talks to salvage the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a statement released by the ministry.

Such a change of behavior and approach is not sufficient, Kanaani said, adding Iran has notified the other parties of its positions clearly.

Iran is prepared for any scenario that would unfold in the future, be the nuclear negotiations successful or not, Kanaani stressed, noting that Iran will maintain its “balanced foreign policy” regardless of the outcome of the nuclear talks.

Commenting on a report by The Guardian on Sunday which says that Britain, France and Germany are expected to violate the JCPOA for “Iran’s own breach” of the JCPOA, sale of drones to Russia for its use against Ukraine, and possible future transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia, Kanaani said Iran does not make its decisions on media reports.

Iran will take corresponding measures if the other sides fail to fulfill their promises, as was the case with Iran’s reprisal measures in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the deal and Europe’s inaction in the face of Washington’s pullout, he added.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal. Despite the U.S. withdrawal, Britain, France and Germany remained inside the deal.

The negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the latest round in August 2022.

In June, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held separate meetings with the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, as well as French, German, and British representatives on the deal’s revival. Enditem