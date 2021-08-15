Iran sees record 620 Covid deaths in one day

Iran has recorded over 600 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, the highest number seen so far.

The Health Ministry reported 620 deaths and 37,000 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the country close to 98,000.

The total caseload now stands at over 4.4 million.

The recent surge in cases is due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The government recently imposed another nationwide lockdown to contain the wave.

