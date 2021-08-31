Iran: Six prison guards to stand trial for abuse of prisoners

Six wardens at Iran’s notorious Evin prison in northern Tehran are to stand trial for the brutal mistreatment of prisoners, an official said on Tuesday, in the wake of a leaked video of prisoners being beaten by guards.

“The six have been identified in connection with the illegal incident and will have to stand trial soon,” judiciary spokesperson Sabiollah Chodaian said.

Four of the guards are soldiers and would be tried in a military court, he said. The other two were part of the prison staff so would be tried in a revolutionary court, he said, according to the Isna news agency.

Videos of the mistreatment emerged after a group of hackers accessed Evin prison’s computer system prison last week and then posted surveillance camera videos on several social media outlets. The videos show prison guards brutally beating detainees.

The videos triggered outrage and protests, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation.

The hackers have called for the release of all political prisoners in the country.

Iran’s judiciary has repeatedly rejected reports, statements and rumours about Evin prison in northern Tehran. Nonetheless, the prison is known throughout the country for torture and ill-treatment of prisoners, and of political prisoners in particular.