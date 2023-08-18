Iran starts building Two Earth observation satellites

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has started the construction of two Earth remote sensing satellites, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

One of the satellites, dubbed Pars 3, will be the country’s most modern and accurate satellite, capable of taking photos with a geometric positioning accuracy of 2 meters after being put into orbit, Tasnim quoted ISA chief Hassan Salarieh as saying.

The other satellite, Pars 2, is capable of taking photos with a 4-meter geometric positioning accuracy.

Iran has so far produced over 10 satellites, including telecommunications and remote sensing ones.

In August 2022, Iran successfully launched the Khayyam earth observation satellite into space from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan by Russia’s Soyuz satellite carrier rocket.