Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the charge d’affaires of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Tehran over recent shooting incident at Iranian fishing boats and seizing one of them in the Gulf, according to a statement published by the ministry’s website on Thursday.

“Following the shooting of UAE coast guards at a number of Iranian fishing boats and seizure of one of them on Monday evening, which resulted in the killing of two Iranian fishermen,” Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UAE envoy on Tuesday in protest, the statement said.

In the meeting with the UAE envoy, the director of the International Legal Affairs Department of the Foreign Ministry condemned the UAE coast guards’ measure, and urged for “the release of the detainees and the captured boat, as well as delivering the corps of the killed people and compensation for the damage incurred” on the Iranian fishermen, according to the statement.

“The Abu Dhabi government sent an official note yesterday (on Wednesday) expressing deep sorrow over the incident and announcing its readiness to compensate for all the damage inflicted,” it said.

The statement noted that “through the coordination of both countries’ border guards, the seized Iranian fishing boat and its crew were released, and legal procedure for delivering the bodies of those killed is underway.”

Iran has called on the UAE officials to prevent further similar incidents.

On Monday, Iran also seized a UAE ship “violating Iran’s territorial waters” and detained its crew, Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The investigations concerning the UAE ship and its detained crew are underway, it said.