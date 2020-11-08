Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh has been granted temporary leave, her husband confirmed on Sunday.

Sotoudeh’s husband Resa Chandan posted a photo of the couple and their two children on Facebook on Sunday.

He did not say when the leave would end or mention any additional details. There was no immediate official confirmation.

Chandan said his wife’s conditon was very worrying in the wake of her recent nearly 50-day hunger strike in protest against the conditions of political prisoners during the coronavirus pandemic. Sotoudeh, a 57-year-old lawyer and women’s rights activist, is accused of disseminating “subversive propaganda.”

According to her husband, Sotoudeh was sentenced by a revolutionary court in 2018 to 33 years and six months in prison and 148 lashes.

She must serve at least 12 years in detention. Later reports put the sentence at 38 years.

Sotoudeh has denied all charges against her in court, saying she had only peacefully fought for women’s

rights and against the death penalty. Sotoudeh and Chandan are among the most renowned human rights activists in Iran.