Iranian Consul Meets With The Tjaniya Muslim Fratenity Of Madina-Accra

On Tuesday the 22nd of august 2023, the consul of the cultural consulate of the Islamic republic of iran, Mr. Mahmoud Khorshidi met with the Rawdatul Jannah Tijaniya Sufi-Muslim circle (fraternity) in a shore of love and brotherhood.

The consul, who was in the company of other staff at the consulate, was welcomed by Sheikh Mutawakil Iddriss Al Futiyu (the spiritual guide of the circle) who is one of the icons of religious harmony in the country amid the recitation of spiritual poems in honor of the holy prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.A).

The consul joined the brotherhood in the evening and night prayer (Maghreb and Isha). He also participated in the Tijaniya Sufi Spiritual ritual known as “WAZIFA” -Where salutations are sent upon the prophet, and the name of God is repeated in a chorus-

During the meeting, which took place at the mosque, sheikh Mutawakil welcomed the consul and expressed delight at the warm visit. He also commended the consul for his efforts in promoting interreligious tolerance and harmony: “we are really overwhelmed and happy for this your honorable visit, all the way from iran to Ghana, not to buy or to sell, but to visit your fellow Muslim brothers. This is a great work. This action of yours demonstrates your understanding of Islam; not only that, it also indicates that you really put the commands of the Quran into action because the Quran says “verily the Muslims are brothers, therefore uphold your brotherhood in righteousness that you may be graced upon by God”

He added “we use this opportunity to entreat all Muslims across the world to know that all Muslims are the one and the same in spite of our differences in race and theological opinions”.

In conclusion, sheikh Mutawakil Iddriss al Futiyu, -who is also known for placing great emphasis upon the acquisition of knowledge, the result of which acquired him the name: “ILIMI (Hausa for ‘Knowledge’)”- called upon Muslims to use their difference of opinions to create a diverse and strong community instead of using it to create disunity and backwardness: “divergence is convergence, therefore, let’s use our differences to create an avenue for unity and strength”

On his part, the consul thanked the brotherhood for their warm welcome and expressed delight in getting to meet with them in strengthening unity amongst Muslims: “I am very happy to be with you and I thank you for welcoming me. You, (sheikh Mutawakil) have been paragon in the call for unity, which has been very attractive and effective. It is very clear that, the more united the Muslim world is, the less likely it would be for the adversaries of Muslims to be able to incite Muslims against each through their differences.

Unity between Muslims would also serve as a catalyst for progress and development within the Muslim community. despite the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran pays great attention to Muslim unity across the world, it especially pays greater attention to unity in African due to the fact that Africans have suffered more at the hands of colonialist than any other people in the world. It is therefore our hope that unity amongst Muslims, especially in Africa, would lead to development and progress in peace and independence.”

Amidst prayer and well wishes between the consul and the sheikh, the meeting came to a happy climax.