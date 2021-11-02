Iranian foreign minister in quarantine with coronavirus infection

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Amirabdollahian will now go into quarantine, but seems to be doing well, given the circumstances, said ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, in comments reported by the ISNA news agency.

More than 6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus – resulting in 126,000 deaths – since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. But case counts have been falling slightly in recent weeks, thanks to the country’s vaccination campaign speeding up.

So far, about 45 per cent of the country’s population of 83 million have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Amirabdollahian has been vaccinated, but was infected nonetheless.