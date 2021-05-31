EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (3rd R), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (4th R), German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier (C, back) and Britain Foreign Minister Philip Hammond (C, front) attend a meeting of Iran nuclear negotiations in Brussels, Beglium, March 16, 2015. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
Iran’s nuclear talks with six world powers in Vienna have made progress and they are now tackling key issues, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

“There is no deadlock in the Vienna talks. We are at a point where we are discussing key issues. We are not rushing a deal and will not let the negotiations collapse,” he told reporters.

Negotiators have been debating how to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal since April.

Iran has scaled back its commitments under the agreement to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. Iran wants all economic curbs lifted.

