Iranian Parliament’s Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Zohreh Elahian on Monday regretted that European countries shelter anti-Iranian “terrorists” and urged the countries to put these “terrorists” on trial, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“Over 17,000 oppressed Iranian citizens have been victimized by terrorist acts and clear and systematic violations of the basic human rights, including the rights to life, security, and health,” Elahian said in a letter to Maria Arena, the head of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights.

Members of the exiled Iranian Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) were responsible for many of these terrorist acts, Elahian said.

“Most of the terrorists have sought asylum in European countries and keep on plotting against the people of Iran,” she added.

The Iranian lawmaker reminded the European governments’ commitments to cooperate “in matters such as the identification and prosecution of offenders, their extradition and the seizure of their assets in order to compensate victims.”

Elahian asked the European Parliament to take action, and hoped that European governments will “support the victims of terror and their family members, deliver justice to victims, and put the terrorists who live in these countries on trial to end impunity.”