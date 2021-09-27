Iranian Nuclear Program ‘at Critical Point,’ ‘Red Lines’ Crossed – Israeli PM

The Iranian nuclear program is currently “at a critical point” and all red lines in Tehran’s nuclear program have been crossed, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday at the UN General Assembly.

“Iran’s nuclear weapon program is at a critical point. All red lines have been crossed. Inspections ignored. Iran is currently violating the International IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] safeguard agreements,” he said. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”