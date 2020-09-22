Iranian striker Saman Ghoddos joined English Championship side Brentford FC from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC on a one-year loan deal, Persian Football website reported on Monday.

The 27-year-old strikers signs on a one-year loan deal with a further two-year option, subject to international clearance, according to the report.

“We have been following Saman for 16 months now and it is great to make him a Brentford player. He will bring good attacking qualities in the final third,” said Brentford FC head coach, Thomas Frank.

Also, Brentford FC co-Director of Football, Rasmus Ankersen said, “Saman is a very skilful, talented player, and I am sure Brentford fans will enjoy watching him in action. He has been on our radar for a long time, and I am pleased that we can now finally call him a Brentford player.”