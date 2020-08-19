More than 500 people have died from Covid-19 in Iran in the past month, taking the total number of fatalities to over 20,000, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total number of infections rose to over 350,000, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Lari told state TV.

Lari said fines, especially for people refusing to wear masks, would help curb the rising numbers.

The Health Ministry estimates that numbers are rising because people are not taking the hygiene measures and the pandemic seriously any more.

Politicians and scientists however disagree over the measures to curb the numbers, says Aliresa Sali, in charge of the coronavirus effort in Tehran.

According to Sali, there are discussions especially regarding religious ceremonies with large crowds, reopening schools and holding exams.