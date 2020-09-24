Champions League - Final - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 23, 2020 Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho with teammates celebrate after winning the Champions League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS

Iran’s Esteghlal on Wednesday beat Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Group A with both sides advancing to the 2020 AFC Champions League round of 16.

The striker Mehdi Ghaedi and the midfielder Ali Karimi gave a 2-0 lead for the Iranian side in the first half. Cheick Diabate scored the third goal with a header in the 54th minute.

With the win, Esteghlal edged Al Shorta on goal difference to finish second behind Al Ahli, who were confirmed group winners before the match.

