Iran’s Esteghlal on Wednesday beat Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Group A with both sides advancing to the 2020 AFC Champions League round of 16.

The striker Mehdi Ghaedi and the midfielder Ali Karimi gave a 2-0 lead for the Iranian side in the first half. Cheick Diabate scored the third goal with a header in the 54th minute.

With the win, Esteghlal edged Al Shorta on goal difference to finish second behind Al Ahli, who were confirmed group winners before the match.