Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Wednesday said the United States do not have the right to implement United Nations sanctions on Iran as part of the so-called “snapback” mechanism linked to the Vienna nuclear deal.

“Common sense tells us that this mechanism is only valid for those who are part of the treaty, and not those who are not part of it anymore,” Rowhani said, according to news agency ISNA.

According to diplomatic sources, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could head to the UN in New York on Thursday to try and start a process to restore sanctions on Iran.

Pompeo may seek to use an in-person meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), a rare occurrence during the coronavirus pandemic, to trigger the snapback mechanism, UNSC sources said.

Rowhani added it was a “very wise decision” of Iran to have stayed in the nuclear deal, signed by Tehran and six world powers in Vienna in 2015.

“If we too had left after the US, we would now have the trouble and costs of new UN resolutions,” Rowhani said.

He also thanked the countries in the UNSC who had voted against the US proposal to extend an arms embargo against Iran.

The snapback mechanism was envisioned in the event Iran was found to be non-compliant with the nuclear deal, which was intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons – in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

Most countries on the Security Council doubt the legality of Washington invoking the snapback, since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Vienna deal in 2018.