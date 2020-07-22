Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday said that the Islamic republic will strike a “reciprocal blow” at the United States for killing an Iranian senior commander in Iraq in January.

“Iran will never forget this issue, and will certainly strike a reciprocal blow at the Americans,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by the leader’s official website.

Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday.

A U.S. airstrike on January 3 killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with an Iraqi militia commander, near the Baghdad International Airport.

In retaliation, the IRGC hit the U.S. base of al-Asad in Iraq on Jan. 8 with a wave of surface-to-surface missiles. Enditem

