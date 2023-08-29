Iraqi President Meets the OIC Secretary-General

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Abdul Latif Rashid, received at Baghdad Palace on Monday, August 28, 2023, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, who is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Iraq accompanied by a high-level delegation from the General Secretariat of the Organization.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Iraq, ways to enhance them, the issues high on the OIC’s agenda, as well as the situation in the Islamic world and some current regional and international issues, and the role played by the OIC in promoting joint Islamic action.

The President reaffirmed his country’s full support for the OIC and its endeavors, and for the appreciable efforts it is making to serve the Islamic world and its peoples. He also appreciated the OIC efforts in dealing with the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the crimes of burning copies of Al-Mushaf Ashariff and the OIC initiatives in dealing with it, stressing the need to support the OIC efforts to address this phenomenon.

The President expressed his support for convening an Islamic conference to discuss acts offensive to Islam, and to take serious steps to show the world that terrorism is far from the Islamic religion.

The Secretary- General expressed his pleasure to visit to Baghdad and at the meetings he held with the senior officials, in order to consult on strengthening unity among Islamic countries and reflecting the true image of the Islamic religion.

He stressed the OIC endeavor to strengthen relations and coordination with Iraq on issues of mutual interest.