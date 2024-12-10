Irate NDC Youth Storm Ghana National Gas Company Office Amid Election Victory Celebrations

A group of irate youth, believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stormed the head office of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) in the Airport Residential Area of Accra on Tuesday, December 10. The youth were captured on video attempting to forcibly open the main gate of the premises.

This incident occurred despite calls from NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi for supporters to celebrate their victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections with moderation. Gyamfi had urged party members to avoid violent behavior following reports of violence and the tragic deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan.

Speaking to the media in Accra on Monday, Gyamfi emphasized the need for responsible celebrations. “Exercise restraint in your celebration. We must show that we are responsible citizens. You can’t engage in vandalism, attacks, or looting state properties; it is against the law. Ours is a law-abiding party. We want you to live to see Mahama sworn into office,” Gyamfi stated.

The NDC Communications Officer further urged supporters to refrain from attacking state institutions and to celebrate peacefully.

Although the Electoral Commission has not yet announced the official results, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has already conceded defeat to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.