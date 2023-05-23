Irchad Razaaly European Union Ambassador pays courtesy call on Ya-Na

Mr Irchad Razaaly, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi as part of his visit to the Northern Region to commemorate this year’s EU month celebration.

The courtesy call on the Ya-Na was to enable the EU Ambassador to explore the possibilities to support interested EU businesses for investment in the region and solicit the support of the Overlord of Dagbon in that regard.

Mr Razaaly, speaking at the Palace, emphasised the need for partnership between the EU and traditional authorities in the areas of culture and in the creative industry to promote culture, peace, and help boost employment opportunities for the youth.

He said, “This visit is not only to boost culture and employment opportunities, but also to strengthen the bilateral relations between Ghana and the EU.”

Ya-Na Abukari (II) commended the EU Ambassador for the visit and called on him to prioritise skills development programmes for the youth to enable them secure sustainable jobs and businesses.

He also appealed for support in the agricultural sector to boost production and ensure food security.

The EU Ambassador is in the region to engage key stakeholders including traditional authorities as well as players in the entertainment industry to promote culture, jobs and wealth creation, especially among young people.