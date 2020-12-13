People sit outside an overcrowded house in an area that has become one of the main arrival points for displaced persons fleeing from armed violence raging in the province of Cabo Delgado, in the Paquitequete district of Pemba, northern Mozambique, 21 July 2020. Radical Islamist militant groups seeking to establish an Islamic state in the region, such as Ansar al-Sunna, have claimed responsibility for some of these attacks over the past year. The insurgent groups had taken control of strategic villages dotting the coast of the northern Cabo Delgado province - which are located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital, Pemba - for several days before they were driven out by troops belonging to the Mozambique Defense Armed Forces (FADM). EPA/RICARDO FRANCO
People sit outside an overcrowded house in an area that has become one of the main arrival points for displaced persons fleeing from armed violence raging in the province of Cabo Delgado, in the Paquitequete district of Pemba, northern Mozambique, 21 July 2020. Radical Islamist militant groups seeking to establish an Islamic state in the region, such as Ansar al-Sunna, have claimed responsibility for some of these attacks over the past year. The insurgent groups had taken control of strategic villages dotting the coast of the northern Cabo Delgado province - which are located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital, Pemba - for several days before they were driven out by troops belonging to the Mozambique Defense Armed Forces (FADM). EPA/RICARDO FRANCO

The government of Ireland has donated 2.2 million euros (about 2.6 million U.S. dollars) to support the internally displaced people in Mozambique’s northern provinces, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the amount will be managed by WFP, together with humanitarian partners and local authorities, in the distribution of food and food coupons to some 375,000 internally displaced individuals in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa.

“Half a million people have lost their homes due to the violence in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent months. The terrible combination of violence and cyclones has led to about one million people into food insecurity in northern Mozambique,” said the statement quoting the Irish ambassador to Mozambique Nuala O’Brien.

The WFP said the grant will also be used to support Mozambican government in revising its policies to improve the coordination of emergency social protection, while strengthening its capacity to implement income generation programs.

WFP Representative in Mozambique Antonella D’Aprile said in the statement that the funding comes at a critical moment as the needs are increasing rapidly due to the escalation of violence in Cabo Delgado.

As the number of displaced people is expected to increase in the coming months, the agency plans to increase assistance for 500,000 people, while it is still facing a funding gap of over 100 million U.S. dollars, according to the statement. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.