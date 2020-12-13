The government of Ireland has donated 2.2 million euros (about 2.6 million U.S. dollars) to support the internally displaced people in Mozambique’s northern provinces, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the amount will be managed by WFP, together with humanitarian partners and local authorities, in the distribution of food and food coupons to some 375,000 internally displaced individuals in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa.

“Half a million people have lost their homes due to the violence in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent months. The terrible combination of violence and cyclones has led to about one million people into food insecurity in northern Mozambique,” said the statement quoting the Irish ambassador to Mozambique Nuala O’Brien.

The WFP said the grant will also be used to support Mozambican government in revising its policies to improve the coordination of emergency social protection, while strengthening its capacity to implement income generation programs.

WFP Representative in Mozambique Antonella D’Aprile said in the statement that the funding comes at a critical moment as the needs are increasing rapidly due to the escalation of violence in Cabo Delgado.

As the number of displaced people is expected to increase in the coming months, the agency plans to increase assistance for 500,000 people, while it is still facing a funding gap of over 100 million U.S. dollars, according to the statement. Enditem