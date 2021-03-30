Ireland
Ireland

dpa-AFX/GNA – Ireland’s retail sales rose in February after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 13.9 per cent month-on-month in February, after a 21.8 per cent fall in January. In December, sales rose 14.7 per cent.

Retail sales fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 14.5 per cent drop in the previous month. Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales grew by 2.5 per cent monthly and fell 3.9 per cent yearly in February. The retail sales value declined 5.9 percent yearly in February and gained 12.6 percent from the previous month.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUnited to return to New York’s JFK with coast-to-coast Flights
Next articleHungary trade surplus increases more than estimated
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here