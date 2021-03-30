dpa-AFX/GNA – Ireland’s retail sales rose in February after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 13.9 per cent month-on-month in February, after a 21.8 per cent fall in January. In December, sales rose 14.7 per cent.

Retail sales fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 14.5 per cent drop in the previous month. Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales grew by 2.5 per cent monthly and fell 3.9 per cent yearly in February. The retail sales value declined 5.9 percent yearly in February and gained 12.6 percent from the previous month.