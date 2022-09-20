Irregularity at Engen Ghana Sunyani: Management accepts wrongdoings

The management of Engen Ghana Limited has acknowledged recent media attention concerning fuel pump irregularities detected by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) at one of its service stations in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

A statement signed by Mr. Brent Nartey, Engen Ghana Managing Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema explained that “the company’s leadership takes this matter seriously”.

The statement said the management was working closely with internal and external stakeholders at the identified fuel station to resolve the irregularity.

“Engen Ghana is a leading oil marketing company and has been operating in Ghana for over 24 years. It operates to the highest international standards and complies with all regulations set out by the Ghana Standards Authority and NPA.