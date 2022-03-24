Irrigation Identified As Key Technology To Boost Food Security  

Irrigation has been identified as one of the key technologies that can boost food security amidst the projected population growth and decline in agricultural lands.

It will also offer farmers the opportunity to farm throughout the year, increase income and improve their livelihood.

Mr Jacques Blinbaun, the Chief Executive Officer of NDrip, said this at the commissioning of a demonstration field for one of Israeli Irrigation Technologies, N-Drip’s Gravity Micro Irrigation System being implemented in Ghana.

The initiative being facilitated by NDrip and Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG) seeks to support the growth of Ghana’s Agricultural Sector.

NDrip and AMG is one of Israel’s foremost irrigation technology solutions that address global water shortage by providing the ultimate alternative to flood irrigation, enabling farmers precise, low-labour, cost-efficient, and sustainable solutions.

Mr Blinbaun noted that climate change impacts such as erratic rainfall, drought and increase in temperature were affecting crop cultivation. Harnessing the potential of smart technologies including NDrip irrigation would be a good adaptation and mitigation measure.

Mr Henry Otoo-Mensah, the General Manager of AMG, said the irrigation technology was a product of the practical application of scientific knowledge towards addressing a challenge.

He explained that the drip irrigation system utilises existing infrastructure and gravitational force for energy, making irrigation efficient at no additional cost, a breakthrough that can significantly guarantee global water security.

The irrigation system, Mr Otoo-Mensah stated, when adopted would boost the production of high-quality vegetables, including carrots, chili, cucumber, broccoli, garlic, onions

and tomatoes for urban businesses, hospitality industries and serve as substitutes for imports.

Mr Seth Osei Akoto, the Director of Crop Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in a statement delivered on his behalf, said the irrigation technology was in tandem with the vision of the Ministry to modernised agriculture, culminating in a structurally transformed economy and evident in food security, employment opportunities and reduced poverty.

He said it had a mission to promote sustainable agriculture and thriving agribusiness through research and technology development, effective extension and other support services to farmers, processors and traders for improved livelihood.

The Director urged farmer groups to patronize the technology to contribute to food production and ensure food security especially in a period where the rainfall pattern had changed.

Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said the initiative was in line with the development cooperation to bring Israeli Agricultural Solutions to support the development of the economy and agribusiness in Ghana.