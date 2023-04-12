Is been a painful experience for me owning Twitter – Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk has told the BBC that running the company has been “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster”.

However, the multi-billionaire entrepreneur also says that he would sell the company if the right person came along.

Mr Musk, who also runs car maker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44bn (£35.4bn) in October.

He was taking part in an interview on Twitter Spaces, which attracted more than three million listeners.

Asked whether he had any regrets about buying Twitter, Mr Musk said the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”.

Talking about his time at Twitter so far, Mr Musk said: “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster.”

It has been “really quite a stressful situation over the last several months”, he added, but said he still felt that buying the company was the right thing to do.

He said things are going “reasonably well”, stating that usage of the site is up and “the site works”.

The workload means that “I sometimes sleep in the office”, he said, adding that he has a spot on a couch in a library “that no one goes to”.

Asked about the decision to add a label to the BBC’s main Twitter account describing it as “government funded media”, Mr Musk said: “I know the BBC is generally not thrilled about being labelled state media.”

Earlier this week, the corporation contacted the social media giant over the designation on the @BBC account to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.