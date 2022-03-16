Is It Your Job to Recruit Police Officers? – Johnnie Hughes Questions MPs

The regular host of the JOHNIE’S BITE show on TV3 , Johnie Hughes has questioned some Members of Parliament who find happiness in Recommending people to the police service as to whether is part of their duty or not.

The outspoken journalist and social critic on his show on Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, said he sees no reasons why some members of parliament should be given protocol to recruit people to the police service.

He described this act as the reason why the police force are now filled with unqualified personnels who are involved in criminal offenses such as armed robbery.

“And they are happy to put it on their WhatsApp pages that, I was able to get 15 people recruited into the police service. Is it your Job to be recruiting people into the police?… And to be talking about it as a political gain, is it your Job? He repeated.

He again said gone are the days where police service were following laid down procedures in order to recruit qualified personnel’s into the service of which they are not doing today which has accounted for the recruitment of armed robbers in the service

“ I know people who had to go the regime three solid years of vetting before they were given the chance to serve their own country… they did background checks and everything.

“Today you are recruiting armed robbers… The difficult thing will be how to take them out of the service and prune the service and make us have real security minded people who are very honest, diligent and dutiful, That’s is the problem”.

He added this on how difficult it will be to get the sanity of the police service back.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished) student of the Ghana institute of journalism.