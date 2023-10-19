Is the NPP a true Democratic Party?

The way the NPP has been behaving and governing the country since 2017, leaves Ghanaians to ask if they are a true Democratic Party. By extension, is the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, a democrat or something else?

In 2017, close to the seat of government, DSP Nanka Bruce, was heavily assaulted by thugs from the NPP. The reason for the assault is still unknown. Those who took videos of the assault were rather punished, but the assailants went free.

The President appointed the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator. The Delta Force hooligans went to his office and removed him because they didn’t like him. They were sent to court for that assault and another group went to court and in the face of a pregnant Judge, discharged their colleagues from court by-force.

For assaulting the Pregnant Judge, they were sent to court but were fined only GHC 1,800 each and the party through Chairman Wontumi paid the fine. The case of the other group was still in court, but the Attorney General filed in court that the government was no longer interested in the case. Those thugs were sent to the Jubilee House and all that the President told them was to go and sin no more.

During their elections in August 2023, only 900 Super Delegates voted to elect 5 out of 10 presidential candidates. At the end of the day, 4 people are now contesting to be the flag bearer. One pulled out of the race because of corruption. Chief Alan resigned from the party. His reason for resigning was that the current NPP is not democratic as he knew it.

The Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, who has benefited from demonstrations by Nana Addo, called the NDC’s parliamentarians as hooligans because they demonstrated for his removal. Dr Addison was appointed by an NPP government. He is still in office.

About a month ago, a group of NPP hooligans invaded the studios of United Showbiz and demanded to beat a panelist, A plus, because A plus tore a letter belonging to the NPP in front of the camera.

This week, Archbishop Duncan Williams, and Rev Eastwood Anaba resigned as Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral. Their reason for resigning was that the government has failed to present an audit report on the Cathedral.

This Nana Addo/Bawumiah’s NPP has entertained hooliganism, failed to conduct free and fair internal elections, divided the party, corruption, described demonstrators as hooligans, and failed to produce an audit report on a National edifice. These are all characteristics of dictatorial regimes under a dictator.

If that is not enough, Prof. Frimpong Boateng has described the current administration as full of friends, family, and concubines. Need I say more? You don’t want to be ruled by a dictatorial regime but shouting “break the 8” You are sick.

Mahama reba