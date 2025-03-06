Is the White House spat between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky a deadlock in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian War?

By: Hakeem Sule

The White House meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday February 28, 2025 could be seen as a deadlock in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian War by the current US administration. This could be seen as a deadlock because President Trump failed to manage his countenance in signing a rare earth mineral deal in return for a US security guarantee for Ukraine, which Washington thinks is the best solution for resolving the 3-year-old war. Some observers have described the meeting at the White House as an ambush of President Zelensky. But other observers perceived President Trump’s outburst as necessary for helping President Zelensky understand the importance of ending the intractable war. The meeting at the White House does seem to be an ambush of President Zelensky. Remarkable among the statements that reflects this ambush is the repeated outburst from President Trump against President Zelensky that “you are gambling with WWIII.” This statement could be seen as overtly speculative from a highly placed US President, which could better be expressed during a military briefing than in a press conference. Such outburst from President Trump can also be said to be grievously emotional and not ideal for leading a nation-state.

Even if the Russo-Ukrainian War is seen as a senseless waste of fund by the US administration, a mature President Trump would have better handled the meeting in a more diplomatic way than the deadlock that does not seem to help the US to recover its over $350b investment in the war. This premature display of leadership by President Trump preceded the repeated emphasis by President Zelensky on Russian aggressive behaviour and President Vladimir Putin’s consistent violation of previous agreements to end the war that started since 2014, with a full-scale military operation in 2022. At this moment, the spat between President Trump and President Zelensky, which may have been prematurely escalated by the US Vice President James D. Vance eventually forced President Zelensky to angrily leave the White House without a deal. It is, thus, incomprehensible to imagine the outburst at the White House in a press conference before the world audience.

Few hours after the White House meeting, some analysts approved of President Zelensky’s refusal to acquiesce to sign a transactional deal that would involve the immoral stealing of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals by the US. Other analysts described President Zelensky as naïve, but with a thick skin to withstand the pressure of the American hegemonic order. President Emmanuel Macron of France and several other European leaders have reacted to the White House spat, while they further re-emphasised their solidarity with President Zelensky and Ukraine.

The fact of the US meddling in the Russo-Ukrainian War may seem to be manifesting itself in the crumbling of American global capitalist empire. The spat at the White House is not inevitable in a desperate move to find a permanent solution to the war, considering President Trump for being at a vantage position of leading one of the world’s modern democracies over President Zelensky’s 34-year-old Ukraine. It does also seem that the White House spat between President Trump and President Zelensky is an extension of US forceful hegemonic dominance over weaker states, not anymore in the secret as in the Cold War era, but now in the open.

President Zelensky had no choice to himself than to defend the best interests of Ukraine. After all, it was President John F. Kennedy who says, “when my office would require me to either violate my conscience or violate the national interest, then I would resign the office; and I hope any conscientious public servant would do the same.” Remember that President Zelensky had earlier stated in February 2025 that he was ready to resign his office if unable to defend Ukraine’s national interest in search of peace with Russia.

Geopolitically, the pursuit of American global capitalist interest began with the promulgation of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine on foreign policy interventionism, the involvement of US in WWI and II, and the later establishment of a fictitious post WWII international world order that is far from being described as “rule based.” European Allies of the US have consistently thought of the good of this international world order during and perhaps after the Cold War era, based on the protection of their national interests. Now that the alliance is being fragmented, European capitals are beginning to understand that the Cold War era was simply a manifestation of “realpolitik” for the pursuit of American global capitalist interest in which many countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa became victims of US clandestine operations.

In preserving US global capitalist interest, the military industrial complex (MIC) became a useful element in executing US anti-communist doctrines. In its vehement opposition to communism, the Truman Administration, for instance, seized upon the opportunity to provide military support and logistics for the non-communist Korean government against the communist troops during the Korean War (1950-53). This foreign intervention was akin to the way the US Administration had provided military equipment for General Chiang Kai-Shek’s Kuomintang (KMT) troops against the revolutionary forces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the late 1940s. The US global capitalist warfare continued its spread towards other parts of the world, while using ideological similarities or differences as a dictate for geopolitical realities. In Cuba, the US supported President Fulgencio Batista against the Fidel Castro’s communist Guerilla before he was later rejected by the US in the late 1950s. In Congo, the US covert operation led to the assassination of the left-leaning Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba in 1961 and consequently installed an anti-communist government of President Joseph Kasavubu. In Vietnam, the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution authorised a military intervention in defense of the South Vietnamese Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) against the Viet Cong (VC) and North Vietnamese Army, which caused the death of 3 million Vietnamese and 58,000 Americans. In Chile, the US-backed coup led by General Augusto Pinochet caused the death of President Salvador Allende in 1973, based on his opposition to the spread of US global capitalist interest into his country. In Nicaragua, the US equipped and funded the right-wing counter revolutionary (Contras) militias who waged anti-communist guerilla warfare against the Marxist governments, which came to power after the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1979. These atrocious events occurred in different parts of the world without justice for the victims, as these have often been justified by Western Powers as a necessary manifestation of US containment foreign policy against the spread of Soviet communism during the Cold War era.

Now that the chronicle is changing towards making these European Allies the victims of American global capitalist interest as demonstrated by the recent US tariff politics, the NATO question, the US mandate for the non-regulation of US companies (such as AI firms) in Europe, and the possible breakdown of transatlantic alliance, European leaders are, therefore, confronted with the reality of Trumpism. The inherent monster in capitalism is now staring at European countries, with reference to Nancy Fraser’s 2022 book, “Cannibal Capitalism: Our System is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet – and What We Can Do about it.” Fraser emphasised the stubbornly accurate assumption of capitalism in the same way Karl Marx had observed the primacy of the market in “determining inputs/resources for production and how the surplus will be hoarded or invested – all occupy a central place in our economic relationships, policies and laws, while shaping the experience of everyday life.” This assumption could make resolving the Russo-Ukrainian War difficult for this current US administration, based on a long time arch-rivalry and mutual assured trust deficit between the US and Russia. To be sure, President Putin is aware of President Trump’s transactional approach to international relations and the propagation of American first agenda to international institutions and liberal international world order, which Putin cannot ignore at this time. The return of realist approach to international relations can be perceived in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) philosophy as reflected in this post-Biden recreated US intervention in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Anyways, the truth that would soon unfold itself is nothing more than watching the next steps to resolving the Russo-Ukrainian War in relation to observing the real consequences of the spread of American global capitalism.

Hakeem Sule, PhD

Independent researcher and adjunct lecturer,

Department of Public Administration,

Federal University Oye-Ekiti,

Nigeria.

