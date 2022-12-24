Isaac Adongo presents 1,200 dual desks to schools in Bolgatanga

Mr Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency has presented 1,200 dual desks to nine schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality to improve on quality education.

The beneficiary schools included the Sherigu Community Day School, the Zaare Experimental Primary, Baptist Primary, the Aswaj, Asoregobisi, Umaria, Aguusi and Atampuri Primary Schools, and the Community Development Vocational Technical Institute.

Mr Martin Ayamga, the Bolgatanga Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who presented the furniture to the Municipal Assembly on behalf of the MP, noted that the gesture from Mr Adongo was not the first of its kind.

“He has on a number of occasions supplied furniture to schools, renovated some schools and replaced schools whose roofs were ripped-off by rainstorm. This is just a continuation of his good works towards the provision of quality education for students within the Bolgatanga Central Constituency,” the Chairman said.

He said some classrooms of the beneficiary schools had no furniture, and pupils sat on bare floors and in some cases, on building blocks to learn, “This makes their school uniforms dirty and as well make them uncomfortable as they study.”

That, the Constituency Chairman said affected teaching and learning among pupils in the Constituency.

Citing the Sherigu Community Day School as example, Mr Ayamga said the MP recently presented some bags of cement to management of the school and observed that the school lacked furniture.

He indicated that apart from the presentation, Mr Adongo arranged for all 1,200 dual desks to be transported to all nine beneficiary schools to save managements of the respective schools the cost of transportation.

Mr Ayamga was hopeful that the furniture would serve its intended purpose, and thanked managements and staff of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the collaboration.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who received the furniture, said the Assembly and the MP had over the years collaborated effectively for the development of the area.

“As an Assembly, we are very grateful and happy about the gesture. This has really come to relief us, especially the schools where pupils lie on their bullies to write,” the MCE said.

Mr Asanga called on managements of the beneficiary schools to ensure the furniture were properly maintained to serve their purpose, adding that even though some of the schools in the Municipality lacked sufficient furniture, pupils misused the few pieces available and eventually destroyed them.

Mr Frederick Agungadongo, the Municipal Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Coordinator, on behalf of the Municipal GES Directorate, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

He, however, said the furniture does not contribute to 30 per cent of furniture deficit in schools in the Municipality, and appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and Non-Governmental Organizations to support improve equality education in the Municipality.