Mr Isaac Adongo, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region has won the Parliamentary election to retain his seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 36, 281 out of 56408 of the total valid ballots cast.

A total of 57354 votes were cast, with 946 rejected ballots.

Mr Adongo’s contender, Mr Rex Simeon Atareyella Asanga of the New Patriotic Party, polled 19, 682 valid votes, Madam Latifa Abdul-Rahman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), polled 217 of valid votes, while Mr Francis Ayadago of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 228 votes.

The 48-year old MP elect is a Chartered Accountant and would be representing the people of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in Parliament for the second time.

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s Flag bearer also won the Presidential election in the Constituency with 40, 315 votes while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 15, 349 out of 56442 total valid votes cast.