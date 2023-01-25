Isaac Dogboe eyes tough test against Ramirez in USA 

One-time World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, has admitted that the fight against Cuban Robeisy Ramirez will be a tough battle as they lock horns on Saturday, April 1, in the United States of America (USA).

Dogboe, nicknamed (Royal Storm), has (24-2, 15 KO) and would battle two-time Olympian gold medalist Ramirez (11-1, 7KO) for the vacant WBO Featherweight title.

Ahead of the bout, he said, “My opponent is a great fighter, he is good. I keep saying that at this level no one is a pushover. Everyone is strong and sharp. It’s like a battle between kings and it’s about winning thrones too.”

“His career is on a fast track. He has won some good fights and we are doing our homework because we know who we are going up against.”

The one-time world champion’s last fight was on July 24, 2022, when he won against Joet Gonzalez in a split decision for the WBO International Featherweight.

“There is no assurance in boxing, you decide what you want and you train enough for it, you go out there and take what you want, so our mission is to train and prepare until we go out there and fight hard.

