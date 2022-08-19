Isaac Dogboe eyes World title

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International Featherweight Champion Isaac Dogboe says he is ready to fight Rey Vargas or Emanuel Navarette, as he aims to become world champion again.

After defeating Joet Gonzalez in a final eliminator last month, the former WBO World Super bantamweight champion now has the option of fighting for the World Boxing Council or WBO featherweight titles, which are held by Vargas and Navarette, respectively.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new commercial, Dogboe, who is a brand ambassador for Niche Cocoa, said he was still weighing his options and was uncertain about his next opponent.

“I am not yet certain about fighting Rey Vargas. I have the option of fighting for the WBO or WBC. It is about who is presented to me to fight. I am ready to go with either Vargas or Navarette.

“There are rumours Navarette might move up in weight, so I can’t tell whether the WBO would be vacant, but whoever it may be, I am ready to fight,” Dogboe said.

Dogboe, who is also the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) featherweight champion, added that he was comfortable fighting at 126kg despite not being able to deliver more knockouts after moving up.

“The aim is to be the best at 126 kg. I know I just moved up, but it will take time for me to become the best, “he said.