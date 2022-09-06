Isaac Dogboe holds boxing clinic for kids

WBO International featherweight champion of the world, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe is inspiring the kids of Ghana’s boxing hub, Bukom on the need to acquire education in addition to their natural skills.

The former SWAG Award winner and WBO World Champ will organise a fight clinic dubbed ‘Books In The Ring’ for kids on Friday at the Bukom Park.

He is supported by Niche Cocoa and the Ghana Boxing Authority 9(GBA).