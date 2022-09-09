Isaac Dogboe Referees Juvenile Bouts At Niche Cocoa Bukom Boxing Clinic

WBO International Featherweight champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm Dogboe’ was referee for all juvenile exhibition bouts that took place on Thursday at the Bukom Square in Accra.

There was a cracker between Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie and Ransford ‘Mosquito’ Laryea which drew the crowd closer on the former WBO Super Bantamweight world champion’s own Niche Cocoa sponsored boxing clinic.

In other exciting bouts, Attoh Qaurshie boxers Eric Vorsa Charles Quaye matched each other, Shierkh Daniel of Sea View displayed against Richard Ofori of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Richardson Ofori of the Foundation also fought Imrana Mohammed of Sea View Boxing Gym.

Rahman Nettey of Seconds Out met Abudu Tyson of Attoh Quarshie, while Regina Abbey and Elizabeth Boakye thrilled fans in a female affair.

Dogboe interacted with the kids who took part in drawing and painting as well as spelling. Other choose bouncing castles and the mass were watching and cheering.

Niche Cocoa was supplied in abundance to the kids. Briamah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku passed through as MC. Present was the GBA President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye and his executives as well as friends of boxing.

Many observers commended Dogboe and rated the event as very successful.