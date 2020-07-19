Ghana’s Issac Dogboe aka’The Royal Storm’ will stage his comeback to the ring against American Chris Matthew Avalos on July 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Dogboe who lost his WBO title to Emanuel Navarette following a one-sided bout in December 2018 has promised to make it a grand return in the featherweight class.

It was his first professional defeat which he lost by unanimous decision, and Dogboe had a rematch with Navarette in May that year, but fell flat against the tall and tough Mexican. ‘The Royal Storm’ could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.

The 25-year-old has since not fought any opponent and has been in the gym training ahead of a comeback.

After over a year and a half out of the ring, he will now pit his wits against American boxer Chris Avalos on a Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Dogboe has a record of 22 bouts, recording 20 wins and two losses while Avalos has 27 victories with seven losses in 34 fights.

It is certainly going to be a grudge fight, and the one who has really prepared well is going for victory.

Avalos may use his longer reach of 170 cm as an advantage against Dogboe’s 163 cm, and he will be coming up as the older boxer at 30 years, but the Royal Storm who is determined to find his lost glory should not rush, and come out very tactical to carry the day.

