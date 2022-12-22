Isaac Dogboe, Still Ghana’s Shining Star At World Boxing Ranks

Isaac Dogboe (24-2-0) is still the best Ghanaian in the world ratings.

The top contender has been nominated as one for the Best Professional Boxer Award by Boxing Ghana, a popular news portal that focuses only on Boxing. The winner would be known by Boxing Day, December 26, 2022.

The contenders are Sena Agbeko, George Ashie, Robert Quaye and Patrick Allotey.

Now operating under a new, management and Niche Cocoa sponsorship, Isaac Dogboe is currently the WBO International Featherweighr Champion (title holder).

After turning professional in 2013, he accumulated a record of 17–0 before challenging Cesar Juarez for the vacant WBO interim junior-featherweight title, winning via fifth-round stoppage.

In his next fight Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno to capture the full WBO junior-featherweight title.

He lost his WBO title to Emanuel Navarrete at the Hulu Theater in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 8 December 2018. All three judges scored the fight in Navarrete’s favor. On 11 May 2019, the pair fought a rematch, and Dogboe lost once again, this time by twelfth-round technical knockout.

He confirmed after his second bout with Navarrete that he would be taking a break from the sport. This would make it possible for him to continue to study for his bachelor’s degree, which he had to defer due to the demanding nature of his career as a boxer.

Dogboe has 2 losses. Emanuel Navarrete is the only boxer who has beaten Dogboe.

Promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank, he made a comeback against Mexican American Chris Avalos in July 2020,after stopping him in the final round of their featherweight bout at the MGM Grand.

In June 2021, he won over Adam Lopez in a featherweight bout in Las Vegas with two out of the three judges scoring the fight in his favor. That was the first time he fought with Barry Hunter as his trainer, and won the NABF featherweight title.

He defeated Christopher Diaz in November 2021, on the undercard of the Terrence Crawford and Shawn Porter bout in Las Vegas

He improved his record by beating Joet Gonzalez on 23 Jul 2022 at the Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota, U.S.A to win the WBO International featherweight title.

Dogboe aka The Royal Storm, Neho is rated number 2 by WBC, number 7 by IBF and number1 at WBO in the Featherweight division.