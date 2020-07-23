Ghana’s former WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe beat American Chris Avalos though a Round 8 Technical Knockout (TKO) on his return to the ring after staying away for 14 months.

In a post fight interview, he thanked God Almighty for making things possible and commended his trainers and ESPN for the exposure.

After sequential defeats to tough Mexican Emmanuel Navarrette which saw the former Olympian losing his WBO World Jnr Featherweight title, he took a halt from the sport to advance his education.

On his return to the ropes as he had moved up to the Featherweight Division, Isaac Dogboe, also called the Royal Storm clashed with Chris ‘The Hitman’ Avalos in an 8 – round contest staged at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, USA on Tuesday July 21, 2020, in a bid towards warranting a place in the rankings of the division.

Dogboe who is presently coached by Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris performed in good shape as he dominated his opponent with good combination shots right from the first round.

The fight was competitive for the first six rounds, but then Dogboe increased the pressure and wore Avalos down.. Earlier in the fight, Dogboe was docked a point for a low blow in the fifth.

Dogboe, 25, continued his dominance in the subsequent Rounds with Chris Avalos having a few moments of glitter. Though the American will cause problems in the 7th Round, Isaac will come in stronger in the final round to land dangerous punches.

Ultimately in the last minute of the last round, referee Russell Mora had no choice than to stop the fight to protect Chris Avalos who was on the receiving end of constant punishment from the new look Royal Storm. The fight stopped at 2:23 of round eight.

That eventually handed Isaac Dogboe a win by TKO on his return to the ring.

The triumph takes Isaac Dogboe’s fight record to 19 wins [15 KOs] and 2 defeats from 21 bouts.

Advertisements